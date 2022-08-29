TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 15,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 821,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $693.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,545.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 138,347 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

