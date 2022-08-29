TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 15,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 821,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.
TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $693.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.
