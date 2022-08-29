Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Toll Brothers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

