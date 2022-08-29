Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stephens to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of TITN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. 253,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $712.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 257,428 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 166.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 173,881 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

