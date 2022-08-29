Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $86.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. Thor Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Thor Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.