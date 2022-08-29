TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Update

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 921,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at TherapeuticsMD

In other TherapeuticsMD news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 17,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $106,658.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,156,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,426.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 662,580 shares of company stock worth $15,466,258. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 812.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120,205 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. 82,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.67. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $42.83.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $15.43. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Stories

