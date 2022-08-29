THEKEY Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000248 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.