The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $1,845,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $6,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PNC traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.31. 27,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day moving average is $173.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

