The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lowered by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.61. The company had a trading volume of 64,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,982. The stock has a market cap of $304.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

