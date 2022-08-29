The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,009,495.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,538 shares in the company, valued at $15,009,495.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,004,814 shares of company stock valued at $24,578,694. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

NYSE GS opened at $333.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

