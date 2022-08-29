The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Up 4.2%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.48. 12,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,231,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The GEO Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 161,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 127,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Articles

