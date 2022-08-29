The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Trading Down 2.7 %
The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.56. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.98.
Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.