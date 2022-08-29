The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.56. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

