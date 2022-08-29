The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Cato has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years.
Cato Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Cato stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 72,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,924. Cato has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cato by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cato by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cato by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cato by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cato by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.
