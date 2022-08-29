TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $93,996.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,925,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after acquiring an additional 87,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TFS Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 143,256 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFS Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

TFSL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. 11,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 470.85%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

