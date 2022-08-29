Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXT. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.29.

Textron Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 711.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,278 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $17,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after buying an additional 915,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

