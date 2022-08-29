Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush to $360.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $333.33 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $316.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $273.33 to $276.67 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $333.33 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.25.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $288.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla has a 12 month low of $206.86 and a 12 month high of $414.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,739 shares of company stock valued at $50,572,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Tesla by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

