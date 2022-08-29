TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. TechTarget comprises approximately 1.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of TechTarget worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTGT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,091. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.66 and a beta of 0.99.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

