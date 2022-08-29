TBCC (TBCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $46.98 Million

TBCC (TBCC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One TBCC coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. TBCC has a total market cap of $46.98 million and approximately $329,319.00 worth of TBCC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TBCC has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00027870 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000261 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015604 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00083588 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00053342 BTC.

TBCC Coin Profile

TBCC (TBCC) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. TBCC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. TBCC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TBCC

According to CryptoCompare, “TBCC Exchange is a cryptocurrency trading platform with a liquidity pool powered by Binance Cloud. The TBCC token is a native utility token for use on the TBCC platform. A number of benefits are available to TBCC token holders to enhance their trading experience. Telegram | Medium “

