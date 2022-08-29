Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Taylor Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 3,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Devices in the first quarter worth $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Devices by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 101,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

