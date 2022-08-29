Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 339,700 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Takung Art Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $1.66 on Monday. Takung Art has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takung Art

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Takung Art stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Takung Art at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Featured Stories

