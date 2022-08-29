Swop (SWOP) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

Swop (SWOP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Swop has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $18,100.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00004310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.51 or 0.02819188 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00816749 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Swop
Swop’s total supply is 2,563,256 coins and its circulating supply is 2,478,692 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
