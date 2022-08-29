Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.57.

Several research analysts have commented on SVNLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SVNLY stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

