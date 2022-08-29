Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $56.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

SMTC traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $47.28. 1,466,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Semtech’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,739,000 after buying an additional 510,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 364,497 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Semtech by 26.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,797,000 after purchasing an additional 262,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $13,256,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

