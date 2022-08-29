SuperRare (RARE) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

SuperRare (RARE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $19.51 million and approximately $26.49 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00129929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00032027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086841 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare.

SuperRare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.