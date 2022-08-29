Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 31st total of 491,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Down 0.9 %

SBFM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 136,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,372. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Insider Activity at Sunshine Biopharma

In related news, CFO Camille Sebaaly acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,465 shares in the company, valued at $176,247.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunshine Biopharma by 242.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.

