Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.539 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

