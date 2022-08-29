Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,101,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,550,561,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $162.44. The company had a trading volume of 94,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $161.63 billion, a PE ratio of 305.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day moving average of $184.83. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.26.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

