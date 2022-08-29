Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,770,523. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.