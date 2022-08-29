Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $875,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

V stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.29. The stock had a trading volume of 60,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,594. The firm has a market cap of $382.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.39.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

