Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Decreases Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Victory Capital

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,078. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

