Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,986,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14,938.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 503,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,352,000 after acquiring an additional 500,289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,237.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 460,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 332,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 826,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 257,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 46,170 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.62.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.35. 11,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,759. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.27. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $116.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

