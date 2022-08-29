Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,782,000 after purchasing an additional 166,803 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.94. 36,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,774. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

