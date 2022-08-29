Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.74. 1,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,071. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

