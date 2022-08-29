Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE SMU.UN traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 178,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,333. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$16.06 and a 1-year high of C$24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

