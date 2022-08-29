Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.33

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.33 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 2134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.86.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $943.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $190,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $160,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

