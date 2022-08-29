StrongHands Market Cap Reaches $57,517.57 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $57,517.57 and $2.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001608 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,920,541,695 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.