Strike (STRK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.17 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Strike has a market cap of $60.60 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $18.17 or 0.00090063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.02822760 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00821878 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,334,018 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.