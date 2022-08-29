Strike (STRK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.17 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Strike has a market cap of $60.60 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $18.17 or 0.00090063 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.02822760 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00821878 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Strike Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,334,018 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
