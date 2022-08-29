StockNews.com Lowers Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on THO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Shares of THO opened at $84.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.72. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

