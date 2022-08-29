StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VEON Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of VEON opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. VEON has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
