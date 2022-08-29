StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

