StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.23 million, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 0.24. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

In related news, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,457.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $258,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth $15,427,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

