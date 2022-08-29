StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.23 million, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 0.24. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $27.99.
Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth $15,427,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Indemnity Group (GBLI)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.