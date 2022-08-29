StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Price Performance

FCCO stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

First Community Dividend Announcement

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in First Community by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in First Community by 4.1% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Community by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Articles

