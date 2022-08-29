StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $47,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $79,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

