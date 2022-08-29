StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.17 and a beta of 0.78. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $17.43.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
