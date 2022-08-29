StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.17 and a beta of 0.78. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

