StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
WidePoint stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.03.
About WidePoint
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
