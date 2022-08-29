StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WidePoint stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

