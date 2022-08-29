StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of PROV opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.52. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

