StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

