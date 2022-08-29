StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

