StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.89. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Global
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Global (HZN)
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.