StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.89. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

About Horizon Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth $19,989,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Horizon Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

