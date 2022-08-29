StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
CHNR stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
