StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of CBFV opened at $21.80 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. State Street Corp grew its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $4,310,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

